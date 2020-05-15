Live Now
Hodedah recalls chest of drawers for tipping hazard

(WSPA) – A furniture manufacturer is recalling a chest of drawers sold at many retailers.

The chest of drawers made by Hodedah can tip over and injure, or kill, children. It weighs 84 pounds and stands about three feet tall.

Walmart, Amazon, Wayfair and Home Depot, and other retailers sold more than 26,000 units between July 2017 and April 2020.

Owners should contact Hodedah for a free anchoring kit designed to keep the furniture from tipping.

They can also request a refund, but must send back the chest’s drawer slides to receive it.

More information can be found on the company’s website.

