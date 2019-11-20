Holiday events happening around the Upstate

Find a list of all the holiday and Christmas happening going on in the Upstate below
November 30:
Christmas at Connemara in Flat Rock, NC from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
December 1:
Simpsonville Annual Christmas Parade begins at 3:00 p.m.
December 6:
Angel Tree Parade of Toys in Charleston at 12:00 p.m.
Annual Christmas Celebration at Bob Jones University from 4-8 p.m.
December 7:
Greenville Poinsettia Christmas Parade begins at 6:00 p.m.
Hendersonville Christmas Parade at 10:30 a.m.
Christmas Concert at Presbyterian College begins at 7:00 p.m. $12 a ticket
Mauldin Christmas Parade begins at 2:00 p.m.
Greer Christmas Parade at 2:30 p.m.
December 14:
Reidville Annual Christmas Parade at 3 p.m.
Andrews, NC Magic on Main Christmas Parade at 5:30 p.m.
Travelers Rest Annual Christmas Parade at 11:00 a.m.