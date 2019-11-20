Holiday events happening around the Upstate

by: WSPA Staff

Find a list of all the holiday and Christmas happening going on in the Upstate below

November 30:

Christmas at Connemara in Flat Rock, NC from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

December 1:

Simpsonville Annual Christmas Parade begins at 3:00 p.m.

December 6:

Angel Tree Parade of Toys in Charleston at 12:00 p.m.

Annual Christmas Celebration at Bob Jones University from 4-8 p.m.

December 7:

Greenville Poinsettia Christmas Parade begins at 6:00 p.m.

Hendersonville Christmas Parade at 10:30 a.m.

Christmas Concert at Presbyterian College begins at 7:00 p.m. $12 a ticket

Mauldin Christmas Parade begins at 2:00 p.m.

Greer Christmas Parade at 2:30 p.m.

December 14:

Reidville Annual Christmas Parade at 3 p.m.

Andrews, NC Magic on Main Christmas Parade at 5:30 p.m.

Travelers Rest Annual Christmas Parade at 11:00 a.m.

