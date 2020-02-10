Honor Flight Upstate SC

Spartanburg County School District Six is hosting a gift card drive for those impacted by last week's tornado.

The district is collecting gift cards from February 10-14. Donations are asked to be dropped off at the Spartanburg School District Six Administration Office located at 1390 Cavalier Way, Roebuck, S.C. 29376 or at Jesse S. Bobo Elementary School at 495 Powell Mill Road Spartanburg, S.C. 29301.