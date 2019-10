MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville County School Board unanimously passed a new zoning plan Tuesday night ahead of the new Fountain Inn High School opening in 2021. The new school is meant to reduce crowding at other schools in the Golden Strip area as the population grows.

According to the Greenville County Schools director of communications Beth Brotherton, about 750 students who would have been going to Hillcrest High School in Simpsonville are now zoned for Fountain Inn High, while about 200 who would have been zoned for Mauldin High School are now zoned for Fountain Inn High, and about 250 kid originally zoned for Mauldin High will now be zoned for Hillcrest.