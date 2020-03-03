Is there a recall on your vehicle?

It’s National Recall Awareness Week and it turns out millions of Americans are driving with safety recalls and probably don’t even know it.

James Owens, acting Director of the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, reiterated not knowing your vehicle is under recall can be dangerous. Owens pointed to the massive recall of defective Takata airbags, which caused at least two dozen deaths.

To find out if your car has a recall head over to NHTSA.gov/recalls and type in your VIN and see

Keep in mind, recalls can impact newer cars too.

