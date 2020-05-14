LIST: Businesses, restaurants closed permanently in the Upstate

by: WSPA Staff

(Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

(WSPA) – While many businesses around the Upstate are slowly reopening to customers, we have learned of some businesses and restaurants that have closed.

The following is our list we are continuously updating of businesses that have closed in our area:

Greenville County

Check out Visit Greenville SC’s full list of temporary business closures and business updates here.

Spartanburg County

Cherokee County

  • Olive Garden in Gaffney – permanently closed

Anderson County

  • IHOP – 3191 N. Main St. in Anderson
  • Mellow Mushroom – 305 S. Main St. in Anderson
  • J. Peters- 115 Interstate Blvd. in Anderson

