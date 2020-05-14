LIST: Businesses, restaurants closed permanently in the Upstate

(WSPA) – While many businesses around the Upstate are slowly reopening to customers, we have learned of some businesses and restaurants that have closed.

The following is our list we are continuously updating of businesses that have closed in our area:

Greenville County

Pink Azalea – closing storefront, but will remain online – www.thepinkazalea.com

Crepe du Jour – 20 S. Main Street – closed as of April 24- via visitgreenvillesc.com

J. Britt Boutique – closing storefront at 203 N. Main St., but will remain online at https://www.shopjbritt.com/

Check out Visit Greenville SC’s full list of temporary business closures and business updates here.

Spartanburg County

The Eatery, located on 401 E. Kennedy St., announced on their Facebook page on March 16 that they would be closing permanently

9Round Fitness, located at 3283 Reidville Road, Spartanburg

Cherokee County

Olive Garden in Gaffney – permanently closed

Anderson County