LIST: Rallies happening around the Upstate following George Floyd’s death

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25 has sparked protests across the U.S., including here in the Upstate.
Below is a list of known rallies and protests happening in the Upstate following Floyd’s death. This list will be updated:
- Friday: Spartanburg Peaceful Protest 2 p.m. at Valley Falls Rd (parking at USC Upstate)
- Saturday: Gaffney We Hear You Rally 10 a.m. at Henry Jolly Park
- Saturday: Greenville NAACP Prayer Rally 7 p.m. Soccer Field at Kroc Center
- Saturday: Greenville Memorial for George Floyd 7:30-9pm at Falls Park