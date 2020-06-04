Live Now
LIST: Rallies happening around the Upstate following George Floyd’s death

Protesters began gathering peacefully in downtown Greenville on Saturday morning. (WSPA)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25 has sparked protests across the U.S., including here in the Upstate.

Below is a list of known rallies and protests happening in the Upstate following Floyd’s death. This list will be updated:

  • Friday: Spartanburg Peaceful Protest 2 p.m. at Valley Falls Rd (parking at USC Upstate)
  • Saturday: Gaffney We Hear You Rally 10 a.m.  at Henry Jolly Park 
  • Saturday: Greenville NAACP Prayer Rally 7 p.m. Soccer Field at Kroc Center
  • Saturday: Greenville Memorial for George Floyd 7:30-9pm at Falls Park

