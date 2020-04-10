1  of  14
Closings and Delays
Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

LIST: Supply/food drives happening in the Upstate

Links We Mentioned

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

Several supply/food drives are happening across the Upstate as organizations work to ensure they have enough food to provide those in need.

Lake Bowen Baptist Church’s Food Pantry be open for donations and for those in need of food this Saturday. According to a flyer, the food pantry will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 404 Sugar Ridge Road in Inman.

The Carpenter’s Table in Moore is in immediate need of donations. For a list of needed items and where they can be dropped off click here.

Harvest Hope Food Bank is offering curbside emergency food pantries in Greenville and Columbia next week. Click here to learn where you can pickup food and visit their Facebook page to learn how you can help.

This list will be updated as more supply/food drives are announced.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories