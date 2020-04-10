LIST: Supply/food drives happening in the Upstate

Several supply/food drives are happening across the Upstate as organizations work to ensure they have enough food to provide those in need.

Lake Bowen Baptist Church’s Food Pantry be open for donations and for those in need of food this Saturday. According to a flyer, the food pantry will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 404 Sugar Ridge Road in Inman.

The Carpenter’s Table in Moore is in immediate need of donations. For a list of needed items and where they can be dropped off click here.

Harvest Hope Food Bank is offering curbside emergency food pantries in Greenville and Columbia next week. Click here to learn where you can pickup food and visit their Facebook page to learn how you can help.

This list will be updated as more supply/food drives are announced.