Local Boy Scouts councils will not be affected by national organization’s bankruptcy filing

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Scouting councils in the Upstate — and councils across the country — will not be affected by the Boy Scouts of America’s recent filing for bankruptcy, BSA told 7News Tuesday.

This is due to the separation of local entities from the national organization. Both the Blue Ridge Council and the Palmetto Council confirmed that local Scouting activities will continue as usual.

Justin Williams, Scout Executive for the Palmetto Council, told 7News the following in a statement:

“The national organization of the Boy Scouts of America is the only entity involved in the Chapter 11 filing. The Palmetto Council – which provides programming, financial, facility and administrative support to local units and individual Scouts in our area – is separate and distinct from the national organization. Our properties and all local contributions are controlled by our council.” Justin Williams, Scout Executive of Palmetto Council

Boy Scouts of America said in a statement it “cares deeply about all victims of abuse and sincerely apologizes to anyone who was harmed during their time in Scouting.”

The organization has also published an open letter to victims, which you can read by clicking here.

Local councils told 7News their activities will continue as normal.