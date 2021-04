SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Michelin will hold a job fair at the “SC Works” office in Spartanburg from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.

According to Michelin, they are in need of production operators.

Interviews will be conducted at a first come, first serve basis.

If you are interested, you should apply online first at jobs.michelinman.com