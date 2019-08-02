Need help? List of hotline numbers, web links

National Domestic Violence Hotline – 1-800-799-7233
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – 1-800-273-8255
National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s CyberTipline – 1-800-843-5678
National Drug Helpline – 1-844-289-0879
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration – 1-800-662-HELP (4357) Links and numbers to find treatment under “Find Treatment” on the web page.
Disaster Distress Helpline – 1-800-985-5990
Veteran’s Crisis Line – 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
Drug-Free Workplace – 1-800-WORKPLACE (967-5752)
HIV/AID information – 1-800-HIV-0440 / http://nccc.ucsf.edu
List of State HIV/AIDS Hotlines – click here
SOUTH CAROLINA
Report Abuse Domestic/Community in SC – 803-898-7318
Report Abuse Nursing Home/Long Term Care Facility – 803-898-2850
SC Adult Protective Services – Visit SC’s Department of Social Services website here.
SC Child Protective Service – Visit SC’s Child Protective Services page for more information.