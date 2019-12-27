New year’s events happening around the Upstate

(WSPA) – Looking for something to do on New Year’s Eve? There’s plenty going on in and around the Upstate!

DECEMBER 31

New Year’s Eve Party at Tetrad Brewing Company 8:00 PM | Tetrad Brewing Co. 603 East Stone Avenue Greenville, SC 29601

New Years Eve at The Whale 9:00 PM | The Whale: A Craft Beer Collective 1108 South Main Street #Suite #116 Greenville, SC 29601

Craft & Barrel putting on the Ritz New Years Eve Party with Randomonium 7:00 PM | 23 Rushmore Dr Greenville, SC

New Year’s Eve 2020 Southern Gala 8:30 p.m.| Hilton Greenville, Greenville, SC

New Years Eve Roaring 20’s Party 7:00 p.m.| Wild Ace Pizza & Pub Greer, SC

D&B Greenville Family New Years Eve Celebration 2020 5:00 p.m. | Dave & Buster’s – Greenville, SC

New Year’s Eve at Topgolf Greenville | 201 Clifton Ct, Greenville, SC

Noon Year’s Eve at The Children’s Museum of the Upstate 12:00 p.m. | 300 College St, Greenville, SC