Philips recalls ventilators and breathing devices due to possible health risks from foam

(WSPA) – Philips is voluntarily recalling several models of the company’s Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure, and other mechanical ventilator devices due to possible health risks with one of the components.

The company said a sound abatement foam inside the device could degrade into particles which could enter the device’s air pathway and could be ingested or inhaled by the user. Philips also said the foam may off-gas certain chemicals.

Philips said customers, users, and doctors should check their website for instructions on what you should do if you have the affected machines.