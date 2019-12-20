LIST: Restaurants open on Christmas Day around the Upstate

This Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, photo shows a Denny’s sign at one of the chain’s restaurants in Hialeah, Fla. Denny’s says it’s glad its 3-year-old sausage mascot is finally getting some attention, even if it’s not exactly the kind it expected. Twitter users mocked the restaurant chain on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, saying that the brown, hat-wearing breakfast sausage looked more like something found in a toilet. Despite what it called the “unflattering comparisons,” Denny’s says it has no plans to change the look of the mascot. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – For those looking to treat the family to a stress-free holiday meal or searching for a place to grab food on your lunch break, we have compiled a list of restaurants open on Christmas Day.

Some restaurants have special hours and menus that will vary by location so be sure to call ahead and check before you go.

The following are restaurants that will be open on Christmas Day:

Roost – The Greenville location will be open from 10 a.m to 7 p.m. They will have a special Christmas brunch and dinner with a carve station featuring prime rib. They will also have a seafood station, dessert station, and southern sides.

Saffron – will be open from noon to 2 p.m. for lunch and from 5 p.m. to 9.p.m. for dinner.

Denny’s – will be open all day on Christmas Day and it is one of their busiest days of the year. Denny’s in Spartanburg will serve a special holiday meal.

Waffle House – almost always remains open 24/7, including Christmas Day.

Applebee’s – some locations will be open on Christmas Day depending on the individual restaurant so it’s urged to call ahead.

Delaney’s Irish Pub – will be open in the evening from 5 p.m. until 12 a.m. and possibly until regular closing at 2 a.m.

IHOP – most locations will be open. Call the individual location to verify their hours before going.

Mountain Goat Coffee – will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Greenville and will have Santa and his elf serving beer, wine, and coffee. There will be a separate movie room for kids with a Christmas movie playing.

Ruth Chris Steakhouse – Greenville location will be open from noon to 10 p.m.

Starbucks – some locations will be open but call before you go.

Golden Corral – Some locations will be open and will serve a holiday feast after 4 p.m.

Panda Express – Some — but not all — locations will be open on Christmas Day and will serve a special Christmas menu.