Closings and Delays
LIST: States that have issued stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Four states have issued orders restricting movement of residents in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Current restrictions include the three biggest cities in the United States — New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. The orders affect more than 70 million people.

Here’s a state-by-state breakdown of the current lockdown orders:

California

Californians awoke Friday to a new reality after the governor issued stay-at-home orders for nearly 40 million people amid the coronavirus outbreak. The move by Gov. Gavin Newsom was the first in the country in the effort to curb the pandemic.

The order was a stunning development and further blow to businesses and workers.

California is one of the hardest-hit states with 1,185 confirmed cases and 23 deaths as of Friday, reported KTLA.

Residents have been told to stay 6 feet away from others, not gather in groups and wash their hands frequently.

Connecticut

In his daily address Friday, Governor Ned Lamont announced a “Stay safe, stay at home” policy, telling all “non-essential” businesses and not-for-profit entities to stay closed for an indefinite time period, beginning at 8 p.m. on Monday, March 23.

He is asking that all businesses that can have employees work from home do so, according to WTNH.

Illinois

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s “stay-at-home” order is set to begin Saturday afternoon and go until April . According to WGN, the order will mean residents can still go to the grocery stores, put gas in their cars, take walks outside and make pharmacy runs.

All local roads, including the interstate highways and tollways, will remain open to traffic, as well. Delivery works should still report to work, the governor said.

Businesses such as gyms, spas, salons, barber shops and tattoo parlors must close by Saturday.

Louisiana

On Sunday, Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statewide “stay at home” order.

The order itself is slated to go into effect at 5 p.m. on March 23, according to WGNO. The order will stay in place through Monday. April 13.

Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the Ohio Department of Health has issued a stay-at-home order for all of Ohio. 

DeWine made the announcement Sunday during his daily news conference to update on the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, stating that ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton has signed the order.  

“There is really nothing in that order, that we have not already been talking about,” said DeWine. “There’s nothing in that order, that I have not been asking you to do for the last week or so.” 

The order will go until at least April 6, when it will be reevaluated, according to DeWine.

New Jersey

On Saturday, Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order telling all residents to stay at home until further notice.

The order includes some exceptions like obtaining essential goods, seeking medical attention, visiting family, reporting to work or enjoying outdoor activities.

The order mandates work from home arrangements when possible and prohibits all social gatherings.

New York

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is ordering all workers in nonessential businesses to stay home and banning gatherings statewide. Cuomo announced the restrictions Friday that take effect Sunday, according to WTEN in Albany.

He also says nonessential gatherings of individuals of any size or for any reason are canceled or postponed. The Democratic governor took the dramatic actions as confirmed cases in New York climbed to more than 10,000 as of Saturday.

Cuomo says people can still go out for solitary exercise to protect their physical and mental health.

The steps to contain the virus come as Southern Europe’s medical system is buckling. The pandemic marked a grim milestone with a global death toll that now surpasses 10,000. In Spain and Italy, patients are filling up sick wards and field hospitals are going up in hotels and a convention center in Madrid.

This story will be updated as additional states are added to the list.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

