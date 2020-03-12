LIST: Upstate events canceled, postponed due to coronavirus concerns

(WSPA) – Amid concerns regarding the coronavirus, several events are being canceled and postponed here in the Upstate.

The following is our current list of canceled and postponed events:

CANCELED:

ACC, SEC Men’s Basketball Tournaments cancelled; NCAA Tournament in doubt

Wofford baseball team’s series against Univ. of Massachusetts cancelled due to travel restrictions

Itzhak Perlman’s upcoming concert at the Peace Center cancelled due to travel precautions

America concert scheduled for Tues.,March 17 at the Peace Center has been canceled. For more information: https://www.peacecenter.org/

The City of Gaffney has canceled all Irish Fest activities scheduled for Saturday, March 14.

POSTPONED:

Mobile Meals postpones 16th annual Land Cruise at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

Greenville St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival postponed

Dan + Shay postpones spring tour, including Greenville show

Adam Sandler’s show at Bon Secours Wellness Arena postponed

Zac Brown Band’s April 24 concert at Bon Secours Wellness Arena postponed

iMAGINE Upstate STEAM Festival scheduled for April 4 will be postponed to September 12. For more information, click here.

EVENTS WITH LIMITED ATTENDANCE:

2 upcoming NASCAR races to be held without fans in attendance, officials say