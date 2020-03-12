LIST: Upstate events canceled, postponed due to coronavirus concerns

(WSPA) – Amid concerns regarding the coronavirus, several events are being canceled and postponed here in the Upstate.
The following is our current list of canceled and postponed events:
CANCELED:
ACC, SEC Men’s Basketball Tournaments cancelled; NCAA Tournament in doubt
Wofford baseball team’s series against Univ. of Massachusetts cancelled due to travel restrictions
Itzhak Perlman’s upcoming concert at the Peace Center cancelled due to travel precautions
America concert scheduled for Tues.,March 17 at the Peace Center has been canceled. For more information: https://www.peacecenter.org/
The City of Gaffney has canceled all Irish Fest activities scheduled for Saturday, March 14.
POSTPONED:
Mobile Meals postpones 16th annual Land Cruise at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
Greenville St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival postponed
Dan + Shay postpones spring tour, including Greenville show
Adam Sandler’s show at Bon Secours Wellness Arena postponed
Zac Brown Band’s April 24 concert at Bon Secours Wellness Arena postponed
iMAGINE Upstate STEAM Festival scheduled for April 4 will be postponed to September 12. For more information, click here.
EVENTS WITH LIMITED ATTENDANCE:
2 upcoming NASCAR races to be held without fans in attendance, officials say