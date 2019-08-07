‘Litterbug’ wanted for dumping old furniture in Spartanburg Co. ID’d, arrested

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department officials said a person wanted for littering on Bellow Carver Road has been arrested

On Tuesday we reported that environmental enforcement officials were searching for the person responsible for dumping two pieces of old furniture Sunday on Bellow Carver Road. The person was reportedly driving a newer model white truck.

Nelson said Wednesday that the litterer — identified as Timothy Hilliard — was located, arrested and booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on a charge of illegal dumping more than 15 pounds, less than 500 pounds.