UNITED STATES – APRIL 15: AMERICAN BANDSTAND – “Show Coverage” 1976 Little Richard (Photo by Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

(WSPA) – Little Richard, a founding father of rock and roll, died Saturday. He was 87.

The musician’s son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the pioneer’s death to Rolling Stone, but said the cause of death was unknown.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.