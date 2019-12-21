LIVE: Funeral service held for James ‘Radio’ Kennedy

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Friends and family are saying goodbye to an Upstate icon today.
James Kennedy, also lovingly known as “Radio” died at age 73 on Sunday.
Many knew Kennedy as the inspiration for the Hollywood movie “Radio,” which was based on his life.
For decades, he’d been a part of the football program at T.L. Hanna High School, where he lied in repose Friday.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Civic Center of Anderson.
A burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.