LIVE: Funeral service held for James ‘Radio’ Kennedy

FILE – In this Sept. 19, 2003 file photo James “Radio” Kennedy stands with the T.L. Hanna High School varsity football team behind him just before Friday night’s game against Fort Mill in Fort Mill, S.C. Kennedy, the man who was a fixture on the sidelines of the South Carolina high school’s football games for decades and whose life inspired a Hollywood movie, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. He was 73. (Amber M. McCloskey/The Herald via AP, File)

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Friends and family are saying goodbye to an Upstate icon today.

James Kennedy, also lovingly known as “Radio” died at age 73 on Sunday.

Many knew Kennedy as the inspiration for the Hollywood movie “Radio,” which was based on his life.

For decades, he’d been a part of the football program at T.L. Hanna High School, where he lied in repose Friday.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Civic Center of Anderson.

A burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.