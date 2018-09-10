News

Hurricane Florence update with NC Gov. Cooper

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 10:53 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2018 12:31 PM EDT

(AP) -- North Carolina's governor has urged residents to get prepared for Hurricane Florence as forecasters predict the state could be in the "bullseye" of the storm.

Gov. Roy Cooper said the state is bracing for three threats from Hurricane Florence: ocean surges along the coast, strong winds, and island flooding. He said North Carolina is "bracing for a hard hit" in what forecasters say will be a statewide event.

Evacuations of coastal communities began Monday and are expected to continue over the next few days.

Cooper said 200 National Guard troops have already been activated. He's also asked President Donald Trump for a disaster declaration so the state can get federal help as quickly as possible.
 

