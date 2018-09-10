Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered a mandatory evacuations of coastal residents, as well as the closure of schools and government offices, on Tuesday, Sept.11 at noon, as Hurricane Florence makes its way to the Carolinas.

"We're expecting more wind than we had with Hugo and more water than we had with Matthew," McMaster said. "This is a real hurricane we have coming and our goal is to protect lives and property. And we know that this evacuation order that I'm issuing is going to be inconvenient to some people -- it's going to be inconvenient -- but we do not want to risk one South Carolina life."

McMaster estimated approximately a million people will be leaving the South Carolina coast, and said mandatory medical evacuations at hospitals and nursing homes are already underway.

"People, we need to prepare," McMaster said. "We still have time now to prepare. We urge you to do that."

In a news release issued on South Carolina Emergency Management Division's website, people living in the following coastal areas and zones must evacuate starting at noon on Tuesday:

Northern South Carolina Coast (All Zones)

Horry County Evacuation Zones A, B, C

Georgetown County Evacuation Zones A, B, C

Central South Carolina Coast (All Zones)

Charleston County Evacuation Zones A, B, C

Dorchester County Evacuation Zones D, E, F

Berkeley County Evacuation Zones B, G, H, I

Southern Coast (All Zones)

Colleton County Evacuation Zones A, B

Beaufort County Evacuation Zone A

Jasper County Evacuation Zones A, B

INTERACTIVE EVACUATION ZONE MAP:

LANE REVERSALS AND EVACUATION ROUTES:

Starting at noon on Tuesday, South Carolina Department of Public Safety, the South Carolina Department of Transportation and other agencies will be reversing the direction of traffic along certain evacuation routes in an effort to ease traffic away from the coast.

Charleston to Columbia: A full four-lane reversal on I-26 in Charleston will begin at the interchange of I-26 and I-526. The full reversal continues west until the I-26 crossover to I-77 just outside Columbia in Lexington County.

Horry County: Horry County has two four-lane reversals along US 501: SC 544 to US 378; and US 501: Between SC 22 (Conway Bypass) to SC 576 near Marion County.

The Beaufort and Hilton Head area will also be ready to reverse US 278 and US 21 if traffic conditions warrant.

According to the news release, South Carolina's emergency helpline is active and anyone with questions about Hurricane Florence is asked to call Public Information Phone System at 1-866-246-0133.

SCHOOL DISTRICTS AND GOVERNMENT OFFICES CLOSING

McMaster also closed schools and all state government offices for all non-essential personnel for the following counties starting Tuesday:

Aiken

Allendale

Bamberg

Beaufort

Barnwell

Berkeley

Calhoun

Charleston

Colleton

Clarendon

Darlington

Dillon

Dorchester

Florence

Georgetown

Horry

Jasper

Lexington

Lee

Marion

Marlboro

Orangeburg

Richland

Sumter

Williamsburg

EVACUATION SHELTER LOCATIONS:

See a full list of evacuation shelters locations here.

High Point Academy, located on 6655 Pottery Road in Spartanburg, is a designated evacuation shelter due to its proximity to Interstate 26 and Interstate 85. Officials with High Point Academy said the shelter will open as needed.

HELPFUL LINKS:

For other helpful links, including information on road conditions, reporting power outages and hotel information, click here.

For the latest updates on the State of Emergency for Hurricane Florence, visit scemd.org.