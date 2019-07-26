Serial killer Todd Kohlhepp back in court in Spartanburg Co., to face victims’ families

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Convicted serial killer Todd Kohlhepp is back in a Spartanburg County courtroom today.

Kohlhepp is being sued for damages by some of his victims’ family members.

Melissa Brackman will be at the motions hearing to testify against Kohlhepp.

Brackman’s husband, Scott Ponder, was one of four people murdered by Kohlhepp.

Ponder, along with Beverly Guy, Brian Lucas and Chris Sherbert, were all working at Superbike Motorsports in Chesnee when they were killed in 2003.

A wrongful death lawsuit was filed against Kohlhepp in 2017 on behalf of three of those victims: Ponder, Guy and Lucas.

More than 15 years after Ponder’s death, Brackman told the Greenville News that she plans on facing Kohlhepp and will ask him to tell the truth about any other murders he’s allegedly committed.

According to the Greenville News, Scott Ponder, Jr., is also expected to testify during the hearing.

Kohlhepp pleaded guilty in 2017 to the Superbike murders, as well as three other killings.

He is currently serving life in prison.

The hearing is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m.