Cash reward offered in Spartanburg Co. unsolved homicide

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Co. Sheriff Chuck Wright said there is a $25,000 cash reward offer on the 14th anniversary of Crystal Bradshaw’s murder.

Bradshaw was murdered in her home on June 3, 2007 in the 100 block of Northbrook Street.

The fire department was called because someone noticed flames coming from her home.

Officials believe she was murdered the night of June 2, according to Wright.

An unknown person was seen in a carport of the home when it was engulfed in flames. The person left before officials could talk to him, Wright said.

For the 14th anniversary, a $25,000 cash reward has been offered on whoever can give officials information on what happened that night.

The cash reward is only good for one year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Diane Lestage at (864) 503-4556.