LIVE TRACK: Dorian expected to bring storm surge and flooding to Georgia, coastal Carolinas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Dorian is moving north in the Atlantic and bearing down on coastal communities in Georgia and the Carolinas.

Hurricane Dorian remains a powerful Category 2 storm as of 8 p.m. Wednesday. It picked up a bit of strength with maximum sustained winds now up to 110 mph.

The eye is now 130 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina. It’s moving north-northwest at about 8 mph.

The National Hurricane Center says life-threatening storm surge and significant coastal flooding is expected along a large portion of the southeast and MidAtlantic coast the next few days.

“On the forecast track, the center of Dorian will continue to approach the coast of South Carolina Wednesday night, move near or over the coast of South Carolina on Thursday, and then move near or over the coast of North Carolina Thursday night and Friday,” the NHC said in its 8 p.m. advisory.

The storm’s outer rainbands began lashing Florida Tuesday night as the system moved away from the Bahamas. Parts of north Florida near the Georgia border are still feeling some impacts Wednesday evening.

Dorian bore down on the Bahamas for 48 hours. Seven people were confirmed to have died and that number is expected to rise. Approximately 13,000 homes were destroyed in one group of islands in the Bahamas alone.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN PLACE:

HURRICANE WARNING:

North of Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border

Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds

HURRICANE WATCH:

North of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida to Savannah River

TROPICAL STORM WARNING:

Flagler/Volusia County FL line to Savannah River

North Carolina/Virginia border to Chincoteague VA

Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point southward

TROPICAL STORM WATCH:

North of Chincoteague VA to Fenwick Island DE

Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point to Drum Point

Tidal Potomac south of Cobb Island

STORM SURGE WARNING:

Flagler/Volusia County line FL to Poquoson VA

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

Neuse and Pamlico Rivers

Hampton Roads

