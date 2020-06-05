Living History farm being constructed in Westminster, looking for volunteers

Westminster, S.C. (WSPA)- A living history farm is being constructed in Westminster and organizers of the farm, which is also a nonprofit, are looking for volunteers to help them get up and running.

Owner Mike Gambrell said he’s looking to preserve agricultural history by rebuilding a farm house and running it like it was run centuries ago.

Volunteers are needed for website design, building help, and tasks to help the farm during business hours.

Donations are also being accepted to help the farm be built.

Follow the link to help out https://www.nickgambrell.com/p/bearden-gambrell-house-1.html

