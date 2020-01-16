Lizzo, The Who, Foo Fighters among 2020 Jazz Fest top acts

(AP) – The Who, Stevie Nicks and Foo Fighters will join Lizzo, Lionel Richie, Lenny Kravitz, The Avett Brothers and Elvis Costello at the 2020 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, organizers announced Thursday.

The festival, which annually celebrates the culture and heritage of New Orleans and Louisiana alongside performances by national and international artists, is scheduled over two weekends in the spring at the Fair Grounds Race Course.

More than 650 bands covering many genres of music will perform on 14 stages during the eight-day event.

