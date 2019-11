MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A woman drove her car into the front door of a convenience store – twice – because she didn’t have enough money for cigarettes, according to police.

Police say Sheila Paras, 57, can be seen on camera pulling her car back, pointing it directly at the store and hitting the front door, damaging the frame and breaking the glass. Then, she does it all over again, police say. The incident happened at about 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday.