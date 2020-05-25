Local activists, family of missing child Leonna Wright celebrate 6th birthday, still seeking closure

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Monday was National Missing Children’s Day and some people in the Upstate were on a mission to shed light on the missing children here in our community.

On Monday afternoon, Freedom Fighters SC, along with the family of Leonna Wright, held an event at Anderson Mall that was was filled with emotions. The purpose of the event was to help the community grasp the amount of children missing here in South Carolina.

“She’s been missing for 5 years now and it’s her 6th birthday so as a mom and a parent imagine not being able to hold your child for five years or even know the whereabouts and what that feeling is like,” Chunsta Miller, general manager at Anderson Mall, said.

Freedom Fighters handed out pamphlets and flyers with resources to mall goers, and recommended that parents keep a DNA swab along with a piece of hair stored in a sealed bag in the event their child goes missing.

This event was also a celebration of what would have been the 6th birthday of Leonna Wright, who was one years old when she allegedly disappeared out of her mother’s Pendleton apartment in June of 2015.

Community activist Traci Fant urged those who have information about the whereabouts of Wright or missing children in the Upstate to speak out.

“If you know something speak out, we’d have more of these cases closed,” Fant said. “It’s not snitching when it comes to a child so we continue to ask people to speak out and to speak truth to it because thats the only way we’d get closure in this case.”

There are families still searching for a sign that their missing child will soon be found, and organizations such as Freedom Fighters help families keep that hope alive.

“What ever you do just don’t give up. Never give up hope that your child will be found. There have been cases where children have been found 20 years after disappearing, and so we never give up hope knowing that,” Fant said.

If you have any information about the disappearance of Leonna Wright or any missing child in the Upstate please call SLED’s missing child hotline at 1-800-32-(CHILD) or visit this website.