Local artist collaborates with community for downtown Greenville mural

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – If you live anywhere in the Upstate, the likelihood of seeing one of Joey Withinarts paintings is very high.

Withinarts has painted hundreds of murals and paintings including those of Chadwick Bozeman and George Floyd after their deaths in 2020.

Now Withinarts is collaborating with the community during Black History Month. Today he took to the streets of downtown Greenville to unite the community through strokes of paint.

On Monday morning, Withinarts propped up a large sketch of civil rights activist John Lewis on the side of Cantina 76 in One City plaza. He brought with him a bluetooth speaker to blare Lewis’ famous speeches, dozens of paintbrushes and several, vibrant acrylic paint options.

The mural commemorates the life and legacy of Lewis and his contributions towards the fight for equality for Black Americans.

All morning people passing by stopped by to paint small portion of the community mural.

Joey said he wanted to make sure the arts could contribute to educating locals about the importance of Black civil rights leaders.

“I want people to just look and do their research on the Civil Rights Movement and how they were fighting for equality and also just Black History Month,” Withinarts said.

The owner of Cantina 76 will allow the mural to remain outside of his restaurant until the end of February.