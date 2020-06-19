Local attorney breaks down Supreme Court DACA ruling

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday against President Trump’s attempt to end legal protections for hundreds of thousands of immigrants.

Greenville attorney Cindy Crick joined us on Carolina’s Family at 4 to explain what this means for these immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children.

Crick, who in the past worked as chief of staff for former Congressman Trey Gowdy, said the ruling is only a temporary solution and any long term solution would have to happen with a law passed in Congress.

On Friday, President Trump said he will renew his effort to end DACA protections.

We asked Crick if she saw this becoming an election year issue for the president.

“I’m sure it will. It’s interesting because we have so many other big issues, different issues, odd issues, going on right now but I think this is going to be a big one because we know he’s going to try again. He’s got the road map laid out for him by Justice Roberts,” Crick told 7 News’ Ben Hoover.

Chief Justice John Roberts joined the four liberal justices in the 5-4 vote Thursday.

The ruling allows roughly 650,000 young immigrants to continue to live and work legally in the U.S.