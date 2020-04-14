Local Boys and Girls Club goes virtual amid coronavirus crisis, helps local parents

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Schools in South Carolina have shut down and moved online due to the coronavirus, and some parents and kids are at home together attempting to homeschool for the very first time.

Some parents are at home trying to figure out the next step for a math problem they haven’t seen in 20 years, while others are looking to come up with fun ways to keep their five year old’s attention while learning.

For some parents this can be challenging, but there are resources in the Upstate to help.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Upstate usually interacts with children in person during hours after school, but now they’re forced participate in activities remotely through their BGC at Home program, all for the safety of the kids.

Greg Tolbert, the president of the Boys and Girls Club of the Upstate, told us about the changes they’ve made in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis and their new remote learning plan.

“The great thing about BGC at Home is that this is going to be our way of serving kids no matter where they are, no matter who they are. Before we were restricted to the kids who attended the schools where we had our clubs, but now we can make it available to everybody,” Greg Tolbert said.

Greg and staff mapped a plan for parents on a calendar with a daily activity schedule that will be sent out to all parents, but they say it will be available within the coming days to those who are non-members.

Tolbert said most of the activities are for elementary school and middle school aged children and include dance parties, drawing, exercise and even time with family.

Many of the staff members working in the clubs really miss the kids and took to Facebook to express that they are still here to help.

Staff members will remotely complete the daily activities with the children.

Tolbert said he hopes the activities take the kids away from non-productive tasks such as video games and helps to further advance their learning.

“We want to prevent the learning loss, we want to prevent the inactivity and we don’t want kids sitting on a video game all the time. We really want them to be challenged, creative and active,” Tolbert said.

For more information on the Boys and Girls Club of the Upstate please visit their website or facebook page.