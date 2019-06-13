Local business celebrates “International Axe Throwing Day”

News

by: TaTiana Cash

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) –  Thursday, June 13th is “International Axe Throwing Day” and Craft Axe Throwing, at their Hampton Station,  hosted a celebration for everyone to attend. 

Visitors were encouraged to come and learn the proper way to hold and throw and axe, for free.  The first 15 visitors to hit a bullseye won either a Craft Axe Throwing t-shirt, baseball cap, $20 gift card.

Thursday, June 13th, from 4-9 p.m. ages 10 and up participated in the event.

International Axe Day is a way to celebrate the sport that’s steadily gained popularity across the U.S.

To learn more about Craft Axe Throwing and events they host, click here

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store