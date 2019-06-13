Local business celebrates “International Axe Throwing Day”

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Thursday, June 13th is “International Axe Throwing Day” and Craft Axe Throwing, at their Hampton Station, hosted a celebration for everyone to attend.

Visitors were encouraged to come and learn the proper way to hold and throw and axe, for free. The first 15 visitors to hit a bullseye won either a Craft Axe Throwing t-shirt, baseball cap, $20 gift card.

Thursday, June 13th, from 4-9 p.m. ages 10 and up participated in the event.

International Axe Day is a way to celebrate the sport that’s steadily gained popularity across the U.S.

To learn more about Craft Axe Throwing and events they host, click here.