Local businesses reflect on 2020 lessons, hopes for the new year

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – From outdoor dining to curbside service, local restaurants went to great lengths to continue serving the community in 2020.

For many local businesses in the Upstate, the year was filled with hard lessons. But many owners say they’re just happy to have survived to see another year.

“I think everybody would agree that we want to leave everything about 2020, back in 2020,” Fabian Mata, owner at Mata’s Mexican Bar and Grill, said.

While many people may want to forget what happened in 2020, Mata is remembering his biggest lessons and carrying them into the new year.

“Just adapt to the situation. Adapt to what’s going on, that way you can still provide a great product for your customers,” Mata said.

However, for many business owners, the memories left from the devastation caused by the pandemic may spill over into 2021.

Dray Bar and Grill opened their doors in December 2019 and spent the past year adjusting to the new hardships brought on by the virus. In March, they let go of 42 staff members and are still recovering.

Bob Munnich, owner at Dray Bar and Grill, said he’s adjusted at every step of the way, from transforming to accommodate take-out and outdoor dining to connecting with the community through social media.

“Every day you look at your bank account, you try to figure out how you’re going to pay what bills, keep your popularity up, your reputation up and stay the best you can,” Bob Munnich said

Munnich said his resolution is to keep fighting and adjusting to any obstacles the new year may bring.

“2020 was a terrible year for small businesses and restaurants. The biggest thing that I learned about the situation is that you gotta keep fighting,” Munnich said.

Others are hoping for the same. Kingston Homestyle Kitchen, a Caribbean restaurant in the heart of downtown Spartanburg, started out as a food truck and expanded to a restaurant in the summer of 2020.

Since they’ve opened, they’ve seen a 45% dip in customers coming in but said the biggest issue for them right now is funding.

“The bills are still coming in and it’s hard to keep up with them,” Denton Harding, owner at Kingston Homestyle Kitchen said.

Even with financial setbacks, Harding said they’re looking forward to a bigger and better 2021 while planning to let faith take the wheel.

“We’re looking forward for a better year and better things to come, but we give God thanks for what we have,” Harding said.

For more information on how to support local restaurants, click here.