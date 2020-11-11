Local charities looking for help while giving it

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – As the holiday season quickly approaches organizations are looking for people to help them serve the community, but because of covid-19 the need for help has grown, however volunteers and donations are down.

Spartanburg Soup Kitchen, one of the many organizations gearing up to help people during the holiday season. Covid brought many changes, but what hasn’t changed is the opportunity for you to help.

The Salvation Army’s tradition of bell ringing will continue this year but with covid-19 restrictions.

Laura Talley taking part in Tuesday’s red kettle orientaton meeting for her it’s a priveledge to serve.

“Anything to put a smile on a kids face as well as a grown person face because people are really in need and i’m just thankful i’m able to do it.” bell ringer, Laura Talley said.

The red kettle program is one of the organizations biggest fund raisers, but they also need donations of everything from blankets and coats to your time.

“We are struggling with the limited donations and resources, we will welcome anyone who comes and shares their gifts with the salvation army, it will go to all the needy in the community.” Salvation Army, Captain Samuel Kim said.

Spartanburg Soup Kitchen also on the front lines of service, already serving more than 2000 people each week, the holiday season expected to bring in even more mouths to feed.

“Alot of the people that come are those who receive unemployment benefits who had never been here before or people in transit.” Spartanburg Soup Kitchen, Executive Director, Lou Sartor said.

Service has changed with covid restrictions. food is prepared in this state of the art kitchen, taken to the serving station and placed in plastic bags for clients to receive. The bags are passed out, outside under tents in order to maintain social distancing rules.

“Our guests have been so humble and alot of the guests like the fact that they can actually come, they can get their meal and they can go back home.” Sartor said.

The list of needed items varies from Styrofoam carry out plates, to spices like sage used to make dressing and all of the fixings that go along with a holiday meal. Whether donating by kettle or kitchen, giving makes a difference, especially when it comes from the heart.

Many organizations are still looking for volunteers and monetary donations because the need is greater than ever.

Salvation Army Spartanburg will kick off its red kettle drive November 13th, Red Kettles will remain at most locations with bell ringers through December 24th.

Contact the Spartanburg Soup Kitchen: https://spartanburgsoupkitchen.org/ 864-585-002

Contact the Salvation Army: https://www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/spartanburg/ (864) 576-6670