Local church members gather to protest with prayer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The second day of protests in Greenville looked a lot like the first.

However, something was different than the first day, there was a prayer meeting before the March.

Local church members gathered and bowed their heads to ask for peace and love in this hard time.

Organizer Mykel Perdue said the message was love.

“We believe in this moment that love. Love is what our city needs to see, what our country needs to see, what our world needs to see,” said Perdue. “If we can love better we can do everything better.”

People of all races and ages participated in the prayer before they joined others in the rally for equailty.

One participant, Diamond Coulter, said this wasn’t just a prayer for protestors, but for everyone involved.

“Our hearts are yearning for a prayer all over the world,” said Coulter. “Wherever things are going on, just asking the Lord to put his hand on those areas, to touch those areas. To be with the officers and people that are doing this.”

For the city of Greenville, Perdue’s call was for was unity.

“Come together. One message for Greenville is to come together. Acknowledge differences. Acknowledge the past, and we can move forward,” said Perdue.