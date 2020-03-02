Local coaches create football team to give boys second chance

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Football is often times known as the sport that builds character and strength.

Players start learning how to hit hard and run fast at a young age, even when faced with barriers like affordability and disabilities.

This is not a story about rough childhoods, it’s about inequality and those who were passionate and talented yet overlooked.

Hunter roach, the Offensive Coordinator for the GSP Huskies said his dream of playing football was placed on hold so he wanted to give others the second chance he wished he was offered.

“We have kids here that have broken their legs kids that got injured their senior year that couldn’t get recruited anymore or kids that have legal troubles that made one mistake, a bad drinking during school and colleges pull their scholarship because they see that red flag, well we want kids like that,” Roach said.

The GSP Huskies is a JUCO equivalent football team here in the upstate that gives young boys who didn’t quite have the grades or those who may have ran into life’s inevitable hardships a second chance to live their dream of playing football.

Head coach Zen Bliss said through mentorship and lots of practice he hopes this is merely a stepping stone for the boys on their way to much bigger success.

Coaches hope that the travel team culture helps players perfect their craft while transforming them from boys into men.

More importantly they hope to give the players a second chance to advance academically.

While playing for the huskies, players will enroll in online classes and work towards an associates degree and they will be expected to keep high grades. Which is what the coaches said will help prepare them for college.

2020 is the first season for the team and coaches said they can use any help from the community they can get.

For more information on how to donate or volunteer please visit their Facebook page or email Head Coach Zen Bliss at zenbliss61@gmail.com