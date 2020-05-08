Local DJ plans virtual prom for high school seniors

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – As high school seniors are missing out on some of the milestone celebrations, a local DJ decided to do throw together a virtual event in the hopes of brightening their spirits during this time.

On Friday from 8 to 9 p.m., DJ Sha will host a virtual prom on his Facebook page.

“I just wanted to give them something memorable in this time of COVID-19,” DJ Sha said. “We couldn’t go to our prom, but there was this DJ that gave us a virtual prom and we had just as much fun dancing in our living room.”

Even though it won’t be the same as a real prom, seniors tell us that gestures like this make a big difference.

“I think that it’s really cool that people are trying to do so much to make seniors get something close to a prom and feel appreciated in that way,” Lail Williams, Class of 2020 said. “People, when they don’t have to, are working really hard to make seniors feel special.”

Along with music, participants of the virtual prom will have the chance to win a variety of gift cards, t-shirts, and other giveaways.