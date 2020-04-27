Local dog trainer moves business online for first time in 20 years

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Within the past few weeks many people in S.C. have been stuck inside for several days at a time due to the stay at home order.

During this time of isolation, many people in the Upstate have adopted or fostered a new furry family member.

In fact, we spoke with Greenville County Animal Care Community Relations Coordinator Paula Church at the start of April, and they said their kennels are the emptiest they’ve seen in a long time.

Sue Conklin, owner of The Puppy Nanny, is a dog trainer in the Upstate and said half of her new clients are new pet owners.

“People want to think about if you’re home a lot now, especially if you’ve just gotten a dog, and you plan on going back to work people need to put their dogs on a schedule that you’re going to be on when you go back to work,” Conklin said.

She said people are buying new dogs during the pandemic because they are stuck indoors and now if the best time to train them.

Conklin is keeping business going by helping new pet parents train their dogs virtually via Zoom and she uses instructional videos and her own dog to show owners how to train.

“The instruction is the same. I have videos that we pull up and play them, or I’ll have the owners send me videos of what they’re doing and we can look at them together and talk about what’s going on,” Conklin said.

Conklin said she’s been a pet trainer for over 20 years and this is the first time she’s had to remotely train dogs.

“It’s really not a lot too different than when we do an in person classes, whether it’s a group class or private class,” Conklin said.

She said she also has created ideas for some activities to help owners keep their dogs enriched such as putting snacks in egg cartons and letting the dog

Conklin she says she plans to offer virtual training sessions after the pandemic ends.

For more information on how to get your pet involved in this virtual training, please visit The Puppy Nanny website.