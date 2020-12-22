Local experts urge parents to watch for choking hazards on Christmas

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – As Christmas Day approaches, new toys and gadgets are one day closer to being in the palms of children across the Upstate.

However, Palmetto Poison Center is warning parents to keep an eye out on young children around potentially dangerous objects.

Children should be monitored around Christmas Trees and other holiday plants such as Poinsettias and Christmas cactuses.

“With Christmas trees there are foreign bodies and small things on the tree such as lights and ornaments. For small children that like to grab things and put them in their mouths those could be choking hazards,”

One of the most dangerous objects during this time of year—- button batteries. These can be found in smaller toys, remote controls, greeting cards and flameless candles.

According to the Palmetto Poison Center, button batteries are potentially dangerous and deadly if swallowed. This past week a Texas toddler died after ingesting a button battery in November. Michels said if these are ingested the person needs to seek medical attention right away.

“If you’re eight months old or 80 years old, it doesn’t matter what your age is you need to get an x-ray. It [battery] can get stuck in your esophagus and it burns the tissue,” Michels said.

Jill said it’s important to practice food safety by not leaving out food for more than 2 hours at room temperature. Medications and alcohol should be kept out of sight and reach of small children.

“You may have some people in your home who may not be used to having toddlers there,” Michels said,”We have instances where kids access their purse or suitcase of the relative or friend who’s visiting the home. The medications are in there and they get into that,” Michels said.

If parents believe their child has ingested a harmful object experts say when in doubt call the Palmetto Poison Center for advice.

According to the World Against Toys Causing Harm (WATCH), here’s a list of the most potentially dangerous toys of 2020:

Calico Critters Nursery Friends. Potential choking hazards.

Missile Launcher. Potential for eye and facial injuries.

Marvel Avengers Vibranium Power FX Claw. Potential for eye and facial injuries.

Gloria Owl. Potential for ingestion.

WWE Jumbo Superstar Fists. Potential for blunt force and impact injuries.

Sci-Fi Slime. Potential for chemical-related injuries.

Boomerang Interactive Stunt UFO. Potential for propellor-related injury.

Boom City Racers. Potential for eye and facial injuries.

My Sweet Love Lots of Love Babies Minis. Potential choking hazard.

Star Wars Mandalorian Darksaber. Potential for blunt force and eye injuries.

The Palmetto Poison Center will remain open throughout the holidays for 24 hours a day. For help with poison related concerns (800) 222-1222, if the person is unconscious dial 9-1-1.