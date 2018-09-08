Local firefighters honor 9/11 victims

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - (WSPA) - "9/11 really affected the whole country especially the first responders because there was such a massive loss of life at one time and I think over time that is something that has been forgotten," Scott Garrett said.

It's been almost 17 years since a day that shook America.

Many Americans lost their lives on 9/11.

The firefighters at the Westview Fairforest station say there is not a day that goes by where they don't think about that day.

Saturday was a day of remembrance for this station and others in the upstate.

Nearly 200 motorcycle riders gathered to rally in honor of first responders and others lost on that say September day.

The riders were to stop at seven upstate fire stations to say thank you and learn more about what firefighters do everyday.

Local firefighters who chose to participate in this event say they want to make sure the community knows they have their back.

"It lets our community know we are still there for them and we will respond anytime day or night to help them in any way...check a smoke detector or just need someone to talk to we'll be there for them," Blake Cole said.