Local firefighters pay tribute to 9/11 victims

By:

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 11:43 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 11:55 AM EDT

GREENVILLE, S.C. - (WSPA) - Firefighters in the upstate honored victims of 9/11 Tuesday morning.

It's been 17 years since the tragedy happened, but first responders in our area say they haven't forgotten.

Boiling Springs Fire District uses every day to honor and remember the victims.

They have a six and a half foot tall beam from the World Trade Centers that was recovered from Ground Zero. It is the centerpiece to their memorial.

Surrounded by family, friends and the community local firefighters gathered to pray and pledge to honor the victims each and every day.

A white dove was released at the end of the ceremony for the many Americans killed on September 11, 2001.

Video Center