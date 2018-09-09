Local first responders walk to remember 9/11 Video

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. - (WSPA) - Rock Springs and Belton City Fire Departments will host their fourth annual 9/11 Walk to Remember Sunday at 5:30 pm.

They are inviting the community to come out especially police, fire and emergency workers.

Opening ceremonies will take place at 5:30 with the walk to follow.

The walk is nearly 2 and a half miles.

It will begin at Rock Springs Fire Department and end at Belton FD.

Current members of the military may march with branch flags.

The walk is being held to honor and remember the lives lost on 9/11