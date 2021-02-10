Local florist prepares for Valentine’s Day rush amid COVID-19 pandemic

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Valentine’s Day is just a few days away and for one local florist business has picked up tremendously.

James Grossman, designer manager at Greer Florist and Specialty, said the shop has received approximately 100 orders thus far and he’s expecting many more in the next few days. Grossman said his first order for a bouquet of flowers was one month ago.

“It’s incredible. People learn each year and when they have to call the next year they call early,” Grossman said, “My first person comes in a month ahead, it’s the same guy every year.”

Last year, Grossman deployed volunteers into the community to deliver flowers but this year that has changed due to COVID-19. The shop dramatically decreased their delivery capacity.

“There was no way to do it. We’re doing contactless delivery so it takes longer so we decided instead to cut back somewhat and just not do as many,” Grossman said.

The owner said COVID-19 hasn’t slowed down business for them at all. Grossman said many people in long distance relationships are using flowers as a way to connect.

Grossman said their shop be closed on Valentines Day, but are expecting a huge wave of pickups on Saturday.