Local food bank feeds 5,000 people, expects number to increase

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Food is essential and it’s also in very high demand right now due to the pandemic.

COVID-19 concerns have caused some people to clear grocery store shelves to stockpile enough food to last for weeks.

But this has not only affected grocery store shelves, but has impacted the hunger crisis that has existed in the Upstate long before the pandemic.

Some people wonder how people who are food insecure or those unable to afford to buy food getting their groceries during this pandemic, and the answer is: food banks.

Harvest Hope, a local emergency food bank, fed a record number of people last week totaling to about 5,000 people and they expect that number to increase.

Last Monday, Harvest Hope handed out food to 528 people within just four hours of service.

By Friday, this number almost tripled to 1,577 families, and they expect more and more people in need to stop by this week.



Barry Phillips, executive director for Harvest Hope Upstate Branch, told us that they’ve seen a decrease in the amount of donations from grocery stores.

“We are getting donations in but as you see the shelves are empty at the grocery stores, they are sending us less donations for food. So we’re a little bit worried about that,” Phillips said.

During this time, Harvest Hope is allowing people to come by to pick up food in a curbside drive thru so clients do not have to get out of their cars.

Although Harvest Hope is putting food on the table for thousands, their food supply is not infinite so they urge to community to pitch in to help if possible.

For more information on how you can donate to Harvest Hope, please visit their website.