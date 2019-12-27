Local food pantries asking for donations after the holiday season

(WSPA) – Across the Upstate food banks and pantries have put out the call for food donations. In Greenville, Harvest Hope Food Bank’s Emergency Food Pantry has several bare shelves.

The Upstate Branch Development Specialist, Autumn Shearin said the bare shelves are an unfortunate normal.

“A lot of times right after Christmas, we’re going to need more to be able to give to the community on a daily basis,” Shearin said.

She noted on average the bank feeds close to 200 families daily during the holidays. Although grocery stores and other corporations tend to donate to non-profits during the holiday season, that food is gone.

Shearin said now its time for the community to give a hand up and not a hand out.

“We like to strive to give people healthy options,” Shearin said,”canned items things that have like low sodium, no salt added, we need produce. Different things so that people can just be able to cook just not for the holidays anymore, just everyday,” Shearin said.

In Spartanburg, Mobile Meals CEO & President Jayne McQueen said the nonprofit’s food closet and volunteer list need more.

“We recently did a survey and found that 39% of our people say its usually the only person they see all day,” McQueen said.

On average Spartanburg Mobile Meals feeds between 1,200 to 1,500 a day.

Both Harvest Hope Food Bank and Mobile Meals welcome canned foods to stock up to give to those in need.

But, there is one staple, McQueen said, that she welcomed in large quantities.

“Sometimes, the weekend people, neighbors and family don’t come. Peanut butter goes a long way. We always try to have peanut butter crackers on hand,” McQueen said.

Click here for more information on how to donate to either Harvest Hope Food Bank or Spartanburg Mobile Meals.