Food shops in Spartanburg share easy Super Bowl recipes

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – We are just a few days away from the big game and for those who are looking for last minute Super Bowl snacks, we’ve got you covered.

A few Spartanburg food markets shared their favorite quick and easy game time recipes.

Manager at The Spice and Tea Exchange in downtown Spartanburg, Lily Kincaid, says putting Backwoods Hickory spice in the crock pot with wings, and then sticking them in the oven is a great option.

“It is phenomenal for someone who doesn’t have access to a grill, it is the best way to get that smoky rich flavor without that liquid smoke kind of fake flavor” she said.

The Spice and Tea Exchange in downtown Spartanburg created do-it-yourself seasoning packets to make for an easy one-step recipe.

The recipes are so simple, all you would need to buy is sour cream or cream cheese to mix with the dip packs.

From loaded baked potato and garlic herb dip, to dry rubs for meat and seafood- they will all be on display for sampling in the store on Saturday.

Speaking of seafood, shrimp takes less than 10 minutes to cook.

“You’ve got corn, potatoes, sausage- you bring those first- and then you’ll throw your seafood in about five, seven minutes and everything’s good,” Carolina Fresh Fish and Seafood Market Owner, Andrew Lovenvirth, said.

Lovenvirth says a seafood boil would make for an easy game day feast.

In their market, they have a pre-made spicy Cajun crab dip that could easily satisfy all of your Super Bowl guests.

For those who just do not have time to cook, Blue Moon specialty store in downtown Spartanburg has pre-made meals that only take minutes to heat up before you can dig in.

