Local girl competing in junior national rodeo finals

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A 12-year-old girl in Spartanburg is on her way to South Dakota to compete in the National Junior High School Rodeo Finals.

Gracie Metta is currently the “Rookie of the Year,” the number 3 rider overall and the number one barrel rider in South Carolina under the South Carolina Junior High Rodeo Association.

She will compete June 23rd-29th in Huron, South Dakota with her SC team against 1,000 other riders from the United States as well as Canada, Australia and Mexico for the title of National Junior High Rodeo World Champion.

She is traveling with her family and her horse “Red” and calls this the most important competition so far, since she started riding horses as a 3 year-old.

“I’m competing in barrel racing, pole bending and ribbon roping with my partner,” Metta says. “I’m mostly excited, kind of scared, but we’ll see how it goes.”

Gracie competes locally at the Sugar Ridge Arena in Inman and throughout the Southeast.

The winner of the competition will take home an $80,000 prize and a $200,000 scholarship.

