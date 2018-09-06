Local girl gets Carrie Underwood's attention for viral video of "Cry Pretty"
(WSPA) -- Easley 12-year-old Ansley Burns is getting a lot of attention for her singing abilities.
She even caught the attention of country superstar Carrie Underwood after a version of her singing "Cry Pretty" went viral.
Check out the video for more!
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
