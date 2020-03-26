Local hair stylist, barbershop owner weigh in on NC Governor’s order to close amidst coronavirus concerns

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – It was the last haircut for stylists and barbershop owners across North Carolina Wednesday. That’s at least for the next 30 days, according to an order from Governor Roy Cooper.

Ruby Crowder is at her weekly hair appointment. She’s a regular at Patz Salon of Distinction in Forest City and has been for decades.

“About 40 years,” said Patz Salon of Distinction regular client, Ruby Crowder.

But this week, she had to come two days earlier than usual or else her hair wouldn’t have been done.

“I really thought it wasn’t true initially, I guess that was wishful thinking,” said Owner of Patz of Distinction, Pat Isenhour.

It’s a new law that has left Pat Isenhour along with other salon and barbershop owners, scrambling to serve their clients while it’s still legal.

“We ended up leaving about 10 last night. We were really busy yesterday,” said Co-owner of Blaz’N Kutz, Tyrone Hamilton.

Tyrone Hamilton works at the barbershop down the road from Pat.

“I feel concerned about the older people so it’s probably best we close,” Hamilton told 7 News.

As for Isenhour, these next few weeks aren’t going to be easy. Mostly because she told us her clients and co-workers are like family. Her clients feel the same way.

“My dad had Parkinson’s for 15 years and was barely able to eat but Pat would come to the house and spoon-feed him and he would eat,” regular client at Patz Salon of Distinction, Donna Hughes told us.

And while Isenhour said good-bye to the client she has seen every week for years and locks up her salon, she told us she hopes this closure will only be 30 days. She already has appointments booked and ready for when she comes back.

“Maybe they will reverse it, if they do I’m ahead of the game but if not, we step back and punt and we get creative with ways to cover gray,” Isenhour said.

This law went into effect Wednesday evening.