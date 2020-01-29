Local hospitals taking precautions in case of Coronavirus outbreak

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control is looking into several reports of people who suspect they may have Coronavirus.

According to DHEC, so far no one in South Carolina has been diagnosed with the Coronavirus, and no one in the state has met the criteria for testing. However, local hospital systems are still taking precautions.

Prisma, AnMed, and Bon Secours St. Francis are screening for anyone whose travel history puts them at risk.



“We do have folks who travel on business all over the world, and so it would not be a surprise for a person to travel to China for business and come back into our lovely city of Greenville,” said Michelle Bushey, who is the director of infection prevention and patient safety at Bon Secours St. Francis hospitals in Greenville.

Bushey said Bon Secours has had two patients who thought they might be at risk, so DHEC was contacted.

“They help us to go through patient information, symptomology, where they’ve been, and in both cases, we’ve been able to easily rule them out,” Bushey said.

Symptoms of the Coronavirus are fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Prisma is asking anyone with symptoms who has recently traveled to China or may have been exposed to someone with the virus to get checked out. Even though Prisma’s experts said there’s not evidence to suggest the virus will reach epidemic proportions in the U.S., hospitals are still getting ready, just in case.

AnMed has rooms available to provide isolation in an outbreak, according to spokesperson Lizz Walker. Prisma is stockpiling supplies such as gowns, respirator masks, and face shields, according to spokesperson Sandy Dee.

Bon Secours officials said it is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control in preparation.

“The travel alert is enacted for our physician practice centers, and we have other messages that we’ve sent out, so we’re prepared,” Bushey said.

According to the CDC, the symptoms of this Coronavirus are believed to show up with 14 days of being infected.

Coronavirus cases in china have now increased to nearly 6,000 with 132 now dead.

You can read the latest information on U.S. cases of Coronavirus here.